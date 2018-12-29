Remains of missing Wisconsin teacher found in Slovenia, officials say

The human remains that were discovered near a popular hiking spot have been confirmed as those of a Wisconsin teacher who has been missing since June, Slovenian police announced on Saturday.

Police in the country’s capital of Ljubljana said that identification tests established the death of Jonathan Luskin, 25, of Wisconsin. Police said the remains were discovered on Dec. 23 at Iski Vintgar gorge displayed no signs of foul play.

Luskin was reported missing to Slovenian authorities on July 25. Family members said Luskin, who worked as a teacher in Hong Kong, traveled with them in Austria and Germany before parting in June. The family said Luskin wanted to extend his trip with a visit to Slovenia.

The man’s mother, Susan Stone, told ABC News in August that the last time she saw her son was when he departed Vienna to head to Ljubljana by train. She said her son texted a friend in Hong Kong through WhatsApp to tell them he arrived in Slovenia and wanted to hike at the Triglav National Park. She said her son planned on traveling throughout Europe, Greece and Croatia after visiting Slovenia.

Stone said she reported her son missing to the U.S. State Department on July 20 after she didn’t hear from him for weeks.

