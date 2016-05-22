Rebels kill 5 Indian soldiers near border with Myanmar

Police say rebels have killed five Indian paramilitary soldiers in an ambush in the latest attack in India's insurgency-wracked northeastern region bordering Myanmar.

A police officer said the soldiers were on their way for rescue work on Sunday after a rain-triggered mudslide hit Chandel district in Manipur state.

The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters, said the heavily armed rebels fired at paramilitary Assam Rifles soldiers.

The region is infested with active militant groups that operate from both sides of the India-Myanmar border.

In June last year, the rebels used rocket-propelled grenades and automatic weapons to ambush an Indian military convoy, killing 18 soldiers.

Separatist groups accuse India's government of exploiting the region's rich natural resources while neglecting local development.