Rare turtle dove causes stir in UK neighborhood

Hundreds of British birdwatchers have poured into a quiet village and lined its streets to catch a glimpse of a rare Oriental Turtle Dove.

Sky News says that Steve Akers first saw the rare bird through his kitchen window. He is now charging birdwatchers 5 pounds ($8) to enter his house for a chance to see the bird.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds confirmed that the dove was an Oriental Turtle Dove. A spokesman, Grahame Madge, said Wednesday it may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for British enthusiasts to see the bird.

He says that it likely took a wrong turn while it was migrating from Siberia to its wintering ground in the Indian subcontinent.

Akers said he will donate the entry fee to bird charities.