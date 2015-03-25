Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 20, 2014

Ranulph Fiennes pulls out of Antarctic trek after suffering severe frostbite

By | Associated Press

LONDON – British explorer Ranulph Fiennes has pulled out of the expedition to cross Antarctica during the region's winter after developing a severe case of frostbite.

The 68-year-old and his five-member team had hoped to conquer what has been called one of the last great polar challenges — traversing nearly 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) in a place where temperatures often dip as low as minus 70 Celsius (minus 94 Fahrenheit).

The expedition, dubbed "The Coldest Journey," said in a statement Monday that the team is working toward evacuating Fiennes from Antarctica, but that the evacuation is being hampered by a blizzard. The rest of the team plans to continue on.

Expedition organizers are trying to raise $10 million for the charity, "Seeing is Believing," which seeks to prevent blindness.