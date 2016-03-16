Quotes from the FIFA claim seeking money from US authorities

Some key quotes from the FIFA claim, filed to the U.S Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York and the United States Probation Service, seeking tens of millions of dollars in seized money:

___

"They (the defendants) did violence to FIFA's principles, goals, and objectives as they promoted their own self-interests and sought to enrich themselves at FIFA's and football's expense."

___

"FIFA is entitled to recover sums paid to or for the benefit of the defendants including compensation, per diems, travel, and other costs. Investigation and calculation continues, but on information and belief, the loss amounts are at least $28,224,687."

___

"It is now apparent that multiple members of FIFA's Executive Committee abused their positions and sold their (World Cup hosting) votes on multiple occasions."

___

"The brazen corruption of the defendants has co-opted the FIFA brand and obscured its role as a positive global organization."

___

"FIFA has become notable for the defendants' bribery and corruption, not its many good works."

___

"These funds should be used to compensate the victims of the Defendants' crimes, particularly FIFA and its member associations and confederations."

___

"In total, the defendants and their co-conspirators corrupted the negotiations for 15 different sets of FIFA World Cup qualifiers and pocketed large sums."

___

"The amount of this graft should be returned to FIFA and its member associations to be distributed for the benefit of international football."