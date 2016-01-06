Qatar says it stops smuggler with $1.2M in diamonds, pearls

Qatar says it has arrested a man trying to smuggle $1.2 million worth of diamonds and pearls into the country.

The state-run Qatar News Agency, quoting customs officials, reported that the bust happened on Tuesday at Hamad International Airport in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The agency said customs officers found seven diamond rings, three pearl necklaces and 43 pearls on the man when they pulled him aside for an inspection. The report said officials had their suspicions aroused when the man had wanted to bring one suitcase into the country with him while leaving another behind for further travel.

The report says the man, who was not identified, has been referred to authorities for possible criminal charges.