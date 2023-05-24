Putin's top anti-West propagandist has twins born in US after affair: Report

Russia's top propagandist has secret twin daughters who were born in the U.S. as the result of an affair he had with basketball player Svetlana Abrosimova.

Vladimir Solovyov, a married father of eight who is one of the Kremlin's most dependable mouthpieces, made multiple trips to he U.S. to visit his secret family after Abrosimova gave birth to twin daughters in 2017, according to a report from The Telegraph, who credited jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation for uncovering the scandal.

Though the 59-year-old- propagandist has called the West "satanic" and referred to Russia's war with Ukraine as a "holy war," both his mistress and twin daughters hold U.S. citizenship. The twins were born after Abrosimova, 42, made a trip to the U.S. with Solovyov in 2016, after which she remained in the country and gave birth to the girls.

The girls middle names were registered as Vladimirovna, which translates as "daughter of Vladimir," according to The Telegraph, and have since relocated back to Russia to live in a $6.2 million home in Sochi. Records of who owns the home are classified, while Anti-Corruption Foundation found Arbosimova's former luxury apartment in Moscow has been deleted from the country's property registry.

The team of investigators was able to uncover the secret family after Arbosimova and Solovyov put down matching addresses on a coronavirus test in 2021, while the duo also reportedly share a driver and have been photographed together at a sporting event.

According to the Anti-Corruption Foundation, sources close to the couple have confirmed the affair and that Solovyov frequently visits his secret family in Sochi.

Solovyov has been one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's staunchest defenders and an avid mouthpiece for the war in Ukraine, reasoning the fight against Ukraine is a "holy war."

"We are fighting against Satanists," he said at the end of a television broadcast in December. "This is a holy war and we have to win."

He also threatened that the West would be "reduced to ashes" in a nuclear war should Russia's war with Ukraine become a failure.

Solovyov is currently under European Union sanctions, while the U.S. has yet to place sanctions on the Kremlin propagandist.