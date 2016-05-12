Expand / Collapse search
Europe
Putin says Russian arms industries meet production targets

By | Associated Press
    Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting on military issues in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia on Thursday, May 12, 2016.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, inspects military vehicles after a meeting with military and defense industries' officials in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in Sochi, Russia, Thursday, May 12, 2016. The meeting focused on production goals for defense industries. At center, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu; at left back, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov; second left back, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (The Associated Press)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, chairs a meeting with military and defense industries' officials in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in Sochi, Russia, Thursday, May 12, 2016. The meeting focused on production goals for defense industries. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (The Associated Press)

MOSCOW – President Vladimir Putin has hailed Russia's arms industries for meeting most production goals for new weapons, but noted that some contracts haven't been fulfilled.

Putin, who spoke Thursday at a meeting with military officials and defense industries' leaders in Sochi, said the military last year received 96 planes, 81 helicopters, 152 air defense systems and 291 radars among other new weapons.

Despite Russia's economic downturn, the Kremlin has pushed ahead with an ambitious arms modernization program amid tensions with the West over Ukraine.

Putin said that some of last year's contracts hadn't been fulfilled and urged officials to analyze the reasons behind the failures, but gave no details. He said that that the government will continue to support defense industries, work to create new jobs and raise salaries.