Putin says Russian arms industries meet production targets

President Vladimir Putin has hailed Russia's arms industries for meeting most production goals for new weapons, but noted that some contracts haven't been fulfilled.

Putin, who spoke Thursday at a meeting with military officials and defense industries' leaders in Sochi, said the military last year received 96 planes, 81 helicopters, 152 air defense systems and 291 radars among other new weapons.

Despite Russia's economic downturn, the Kremlin has pushed ahead with an ambitious arms modernization program amid tensions with the West over Ukraine.

Putin said that some of last year's contracts hadn't been fulfilled and urged officials to analyze the reasons behind the failures, but gave no details. He said that that the government will continue to support defense industries, work to create new jobs and raise salaries.