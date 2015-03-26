Putin reportedly to fly with cranes on hang-glider

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly planning to put on a fake beak and fly a motorized hang-glider to lead a flock of endangered young Siberian white cranes on part of their migration to Asia.

The cranes, raised in captivity, do not know how to fly south, and environmentalists have to devise an imitation lead crane to show them the way.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Interfax news agency Wednesday that the flight is to take place "one of these days."

The newspaper Vedomosti said it is expected before Putin chairs the APEC summit in Vladivostok beginning Friday.

Putin has become alternately notorious and beloved for an array of macho stunts, including posing with a tiger cub and riding a horse bare-chested.