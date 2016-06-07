Putin hosts Netanyahu for Syria-related talks

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks expected to focus on boosting bilateral ties and the situation in Syria.

Welcoming Netanyahu at the start of Tuesday's talks in the Kremlin, Putin hailed the countries' high level of cooperation and noted Israel's key role in the Middle East. He noted that Israeli citizens who have origins in Russia and other former Soviet nations are helping bring Russia and Israel closer.

Netanyahu echoed Putin's words, saying that Russian-speaking Israeli citizens form a "living bridge" between the two nations.

The Kremlin talks are expected to focus on the situation in Syria, where Russia has conducted an air campaign. Moscow has coordinated its action with Israel to prevent any possible incidents between Russian and Israeli militaries.