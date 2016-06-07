Expand / Collapse search
Europe
Published

Putin hosts Netanyahu for Syria-related talks

By | Associated Press
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin Wall in Moscow, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. Netanyahu is Russia on an official two-day visit. (Maxim Shipenkov/Pool photo via AP) (The Associated Press)

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, and his wife Sara, right, attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin Wall in Moscow, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. Netanyahu is Russia on an official two-day visit. (Maxim Shipenkov/Pool photo via AP) (The Associated Press)

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, reviews an honor guard as he attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin Wall in Moscow, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. Netanyahu is Russia on an official two-day visit. (Maxim Shipenkov/Pool photo via AP) (The Associated Press)

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks expected to focus on boosting bilateral ties and the situation in Syria.

Welcoming Netanyahu at the start of Tuesday's talks in the Kremlin, Putin hailed the countries' high level of cooperation and noted Israel's key role in the Middle East. He noted that Israeli citizens who have origins in Russia and other former Soviet nations are helping bring Russia and Israel closer.

Netanyahu echoed Putin's words, saying that Russian-speaking Israeli citizens form a "living bridge" between the two nations.

The Kremlin talks are expected to focus on the situation in Syria, where Russia has conducted an air campaign. Moscow has coordinated its action with Israel to prevent any possible incidents between Russian and Israeli militaries.