Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Punches fly as shirtless man brawls with fellow airline passenger over seat assignment

The fight took places on a 777 owned by Biman Bangladesh Airlines

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Watch: Shirtless man goes viral after brawl with another man aboard plane Video

Watch: Shirtless man goes viral after brawl with another man aboard plane

The two men reportedly brawled with each other over a seat assignment on a Bangladeshi airline as passengers attempted to break them up. (Credit: Jam Press)

A shirtless man went viral on social media after being caught on video brawling with another man on a Boeing 777.

The fight, initially posted on Twitter two weeks ago, showed a shirtless man punching another passenger during a struggle on a flight operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, New York Post reported.

After the two tussling passengers exchanged punches, the shirtless man was restrained by other passengers. 

It is not clear if the man was arrested.

BODYCAM FOOTAGE SHOWS WHAT LED TO ODELL BECKHAM JR'S POLICE ESCORT OFF PLANE IN NOVEMBER

Two passengers brawl on a Bangladeshi Boeing 777.

Two passengers brawl on a Bangladeshi Boeing 777. (Jam Press)

Jam Press UK reported the altercation stemmed from a disagreement over seat assignments on the Bangladeshi airline.

Music can be heard playing in the background of the video, which suggests the plane was on the runway during the brawl. 

TEEN PILOT FLYING FAMILY TO BREAKFAST MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING ON CA HIGHWAY, GRANDMA 'CRYING IN THE BACK'

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Boeing 777-300ER landing at London Heathrow Airport. 

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Boeing 777-300ER landing at London Heathrow Airport.  (Photo by Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

According to Jam Press UK, one of the videos of the altercation registered 120,000 Twitter views on Twitter along with dozens of comments. 

"He’s just asking for his shirt back," one user responded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Passengers try to break up a fight on Biman Bangladesh flight.

Passengers try to break up a fight on Biman Bangladesh flight. (Jam Press)

Biman Bangladesh Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.