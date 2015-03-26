Puerto Rico paramedics detained in fatal shooting

Puerto Rico police have detained two paramedics suspected of fatally shooting a competitor from another private ambulance company whom they accused of stealing one of their patients.

Police Capt. Maida Ortiz says 31-year-old Luis Deida Martinez was eating breakfast at a bakery Wednesday when two men walked in, shot him and drove away in an ambulance.

Ortiz says the victim had argued with the two men on Tuesday after his wife picked up a patient that the alleged shooters claimed should have gone in their ambulance. The wife is a paramedic for an ambulance company she ran with her husband.

The arrested men are being held without charges pending further investigation into the shooting in the northern coastal town of Arecibo.