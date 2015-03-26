Public may be allowed to view artwork at landmark embassy in Rome

A Rome embassy that counts Michaelangelo among its designers may allow the public to view wall and stucco paintings by one of the Carracci brothers after a year-long restoration.

The Palazzo Farnese — home of the French Embassy and one of Renaissance Rome's architectural jewels — launched a tender Wednesday for the restoration of the Carracci Gallery. The paintings and stucco decoration were completed by Annibale Carracci between 1597 and 1607.

The World Monuments Fund, an independent international organization, is providing some of the funding.

Although the embassy is normally closed to the public, officials there say the public will be able to view the restored art — though it was not immediately clear how and when such viewings would be permitted.