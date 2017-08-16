Psychiatric test deems driver responsible in pizzeria attack

next Image 1 of 2

French prosecutors say a psychiatric examination has determined that a security guard can be held legally responsible for deliberately ramming his car into a crowded pizzeria east of Paris, killing an adolescent girl and injuring a dozen other people.

The prosecutors' office in Meaux said Wednesday the examination determined that the driver's judgment was not impaired at the time of the attack Monday night. The pizzeria in the village of Sept-Sorts was crowded with about 30 people.

The 32-year-old man is expected to be presented to a magistrate later Wednesday for preliminary charging. Meaux prosecutor Eric de Valroger has said he faces aggravated murder and other charges.

The prosecutor ruled out terrorism as a motive. He said the suspect is "incoherent" and it remains unclear if he intended to kill.