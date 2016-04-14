Protests continue for 3rd night in Macedonia over pardons

next Image 1 of 3

Thousands have joined anti-government protests for a third consecutive night in Macedonia's capital, Skopje, and authorities say five police officers were hit by rocks and injured and one demonstrator was detained.

The protesters late Thursday marched past Parliament, government and party buildings, demanding the resignation of President Gjorge Ivanov. The president issued pardons this week for top members of the previous government, including former prime minister Nikola Gruevski.

The action came ahead of early elections on June 5, called after months of political crisis triggered by wiretapping and corruption scandals.

European Union officials and the U.S. State Department have sharply criticized Ivanov's decision on the pardons and urged him to reconsider.