Proposal from Iceland lawmakers to grant NSA leaker Snowden citizenship gets minimal support

Some Icelandic lawmakers have introduced a proposal in Parliament to grant citizenship to National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden, who admits to revealing key details of U.S. surveillance activities.

But the idea has received minimal support.

Snowden is believed to be stuck in a Moscow airport transit area, seeking asylum from more than a dozen countries. But to apply for asylum in Iceland, Snowden would have to reach the nation's soil.

Granting Snowden citizenship would circumvent that issue.

However, the bill to grant Snowden citizenship received limited support Thursday. Six members of minority parties were in favor out of Parliament's 63 members.