Pro-Kremlin writer's car explodes in Russia, killing driver

Zakhar Prilepin is a close ally of the Kremlin and proponent of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Zakhar Prilepin, a prominent novelist and supporter of the Russian government, was injured when his car exploded Saturday. The driver was killed. (Reuters)

A Russian writer supportive of the Kremlin was caught in a vehicular explosion Saturday. 

Zakhar Prilepin, a prominent novelist and supporter of the Russian government, was injured in the blast. The driver of the vehicle was killed.

The violent incident took place in Nizhny Novgorod, 250 miles east of Moscow.

Russian novelist Zakhar Prilepin

Russian writer and publicist Zakhar Prilepin attends a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Russian state news agency Tass says the car of Prilepin exploded in Russia on Saturday, May 6, 2023, injuring him and killing his driver.  (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

Prilepin is the third major supporter of the Kremlin to have been caught in an explosion since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Daria Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and strategist behind Russia’s ongoing war effort in Ukraine, was killed when a bomb meant for him detonated in their vehicle, Russian news agency TASS reported.

Wreckage after explosion of car Zakhar Prilepin

This image taken from video released by the Russian Investigative Committee on Saturday, May 6, 2023, shows the site of the exploded car of Russian writer and publicist Zakhar Prilepin in the region of Nizhny Novgorod, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Moscow. Russian state news agency Tass says the car of Prilepin exploded in Russia on Saturday, May 6, 2023, injuring him and killing his driver.  (Russian Investigative Committee via AP)

Dugina, 29, was leaving a music and culture festival outside Moscow in their SUV when the bomb went off.

Prominent pro-Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in an explosion in St. Petersburg last month, according to Russian media.

Zakhar Prilepin

FILE Russian writer and publicist Zakhar Prilepin attends a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Prilepin's car exploded in Russia on Saturday, May 6, 2023, Russia's state news agency Tass reported, citing emergency and law enforcement officials.  (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

Tatarsky was participating in an event at a café in Russia's second-largest city when he was killed. Russian media says a woman had gifted him a figurine at the event that exploded a few minutes later, killing him and injuring 15 others. 

Tatarsky was a major proponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

