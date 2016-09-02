Expand / Collapse search
Presumed gunman who opened fire on drug raid police dies

By | Associated Press
    Danish police officer on patrol near Christiania in Copenhagen, Denmark, late night Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. Police say they have shot and critically wounded an armed Danish man following an earlier Copenhagen shootout that left two officers and a bystander wounded. (Jens Dresling/ Polfoto via AP) (The Associated Press)

    A Danish police officer and a police dog are on patrol near Christiania in Copenhagen late night Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. Police say they have shot and critically wounded an armed Danish man following an earlier Copenhagen shootout that left two officers and a bystander wounded. (Jens Dresling/POLFOTO via AP) DENMARK OUT (The Associated Press)

    Residents of Christiania, remove the illegal hashish stalls in Pusher Street, Copenhagen on Friday, Sept 2, 2016. Residents of Copenhagen’s semi-autonomous Christiania neighborhood are tearing down the hashish market in the hippie colony after an alleged drug dealer shot two police officers and a bystander. The 25-year-old gunman escaped after the attack but was arrested after a shoot-out with police and authorities and his defense lawyer said Friday that he had died from his wounds. (Thomas Borberg/ AP via POLFOTO) (The Associated Press)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two police officers — seriously wounding one — and a bystander in a Copenhagen neighborhood known for its thriving hashish trade, has died.

Denmark's Police Complaints Authority said in a brief statement the 25-year-old died Friday at Copenhagen's university hospital. He was critically wounded during a shootout with police early Thursday after he earlier shot three in Christiania when officers tried to arrest him.

The agency is investigating the case because police officers used their firearms.

Some of the 600 residents of Christiania, a drug-rife former squatter colony created in the 1970s when hippies occupied some abandoned navy barracks, said they would try on Friday to remove the illegal hashish trade that is controlled by criminal elements.