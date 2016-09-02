Presumed gunman who opened fire on drug raid police dies

next Image 1 of 3

Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two police officers — seriously wounding one — and a bystander in a Copenhagen neighborhood known for its thriving hashish trade, has died.

Denmark's Police Complaints Authority said in a brief statement the 25-year-old died Friday at Copenhagen's university hospital. He was critically wounded during a shootout with police early Thursday after he earlier shot three in Christiania when officers tried to arrest him.

The agency is investigating the case because police officers used their firearms.

Some of the 600 residents of Christiania, a drug-rife former squatter colony created in the 1970s when hippies occupied some abandoned navy barracks, said they would try on Friday to remove the illegal hashish trade that is controlled by criminal elements.