President of Ukraine praises way Trump handles Putin

The president of Ukraine Friday strongly endorsed President Donald Trump’s leadership and the way he handles Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I think that this administration does an excellent, a great job. This is not an assumption,” Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “I have a feeling that this U.S. administration clearly understands the possible danger of Putin.”

Poroshenko spoke out against Putin’s hostilities toward his country and said Putin’s only goal was to re-establish the glory of the “Russian Empire.”

“He wants to renew, to restore the Russian empire, the Soviet Union and he does not have any red line for reaching these results,” Poroshenko told co-host Bill Hemmer.

Wednesday marked five years since a popular uprising that resulted in a massacre in which nearly 100 protesters died and many were wounded. The protesters were supporting a trade agreement with the European Union that pro-Moscow president Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign.

Asked whether it is possible for President Trump to have a working relationship with Putin, “I think it’s possible to speak with Putin only with the position of strength” the Ukrainian leader told Hemmer, saying that sanctions and a strong global coalition were necessary.

“With this situation I am confident that only strong U.S., the global leadership of the United States and the leadership of President Trump can keep the world safe.” Porochencko said.