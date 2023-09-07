Expand / Collapse search
South America

Powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Chile

Chile is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the ‘Ring of Fire,’ an area characterized by volcanic, tectonic activity

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook northern Chile on Wednesday but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake struck at 8:48 p.m. local time, and its epicenter was 25 miles south-southwest of Coquimbo, Chile. The quake had a depth of 25 miles.

South America Fox News graphic

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 has struck northern Chile Wednesday. The epicenter was 25 miles off Coquimbo, Chile.

Chile's national emergency office did not report any damages or injuries.

Chile is located in the so-called "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific and experiences frequent earthquakes. In 2010, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake and subsequent tsunami claimed 526 lives.