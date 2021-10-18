Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Portuguese police seize 5 tons of cocaine worth $232 million from a yacht in the Atlantic Ocean

U.S., Spanish, and British authorities assisted in operation 'White Tide'

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Watch: Coast Guard sailors leap onto moving drug smuggling sub Video

Watch: Coast Guard sailors leap onto moving drug smuggling sub

Dramatic raw video shows the crew of a Coast Guard cutter leaping onto and commandeering a submarine being used to transport drugs across the Eastern Pacific.

Portuguese police seized more than five metric tons of cocaine worth $232 million off a 79-foot yacht in the Atlantic Ocean in cooperation with Spanish, British and U.S. authorities. 

The operation, dubbed "White Tide," stopped 183 bales of cocaine from entering Europe through the Iberian Peninsula, making it the largest seizure by Portuguese authorities in more than 15 years. 

Bales of cocaine weighting some 5.2 tons and a seized yacht are displayed for the media at a Portuguese Navy base in Almada, south of Lisbon, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.  (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Bales of cocaine weighting some 5.2 tons and a seized yacht are displayed for the media at a Portuguese Navy base in Almada, south of Lisbon, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.  (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

BORDER AGENTS NAB U.S. CITIZEN ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTING TO SMUGGLE $600,000 OF COCAINE

"We are always expecting [more drug trafficking] and this is the message we want to send organizations: We are waiting for you," Portugal's Judiciary Police Chief Luis Neves said at a press conference Monday, according to Reuters. 

"Those who have to fall will fall because this amount of drugs is an immense fortune and a huge blow for criminal groups."

  • Image 1 of 2

    Portuguese police chief Luis Neves, center, addresses the media in front of bales of cocaine weighting some 5,2 tons and a seized yacht at a Portuguese Navy base in Almada, south of Lisbon, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

  • Image 2 of 2

    A seized yacht used to smuggle cocaine is displayed at a Portuguese Navy base in Almada, south of Lisbon, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Portugal's Judiciary Police said that three men were arrested "are strongly suspected of being part of a powerful transnational criminal organization dedicated to the trafficking of large quantities of cocaine."

Two of the suspects are Spanish and one is Peruvian, according to Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency assisted in the operation. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.