Last Update January 13, 2015

Portugal celebrates Carnation Revolution, attacks austerity amid recession, high unemployment

By | Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal – Tens of thousands of Portuguese are marching through towns and cities in annual commemorations of the 1974 Carnation Revolution, which ousted a four-decade dictatorship and installed democracy.

In recent years the commemorations have targeted unpopular austerity measures enacted in return for the country's 78 billion euro ($101 billion) bailout in 2011.

Many people are angered by the pay cuts and tax hikes that have contributed to the country's worst recession in almost 40 years and a jobless rate of 17.5 percent.

A big and peaceful march along Lisbon's Avenida da Liberdade on Thursday featured banners demanding an end to austerity and the resignation of the center-right coalition government.

The terms of the financial rescue initially won broad support, but the worsening economic situation has placed the government under increasing pressure.