Portugal celebrates Carnation Revolution, attacks austerity amid recession, high unemployment

Tens of thousands of Portuguese are marching through towns and cities in annual commemorations of the 1974 Carnation Revolution, which ousted a four-decade dictatorship and installed democracy.

In recent years the commemorations have targeted unpopular austerity measures enacted in return for the country's 78 billion euro ($101 billion) bailout in 2011.

Many people are angered by the pay cuts and tax hikes that have contributed to the country's worst recession in almost 40 years and a jobless rate of 17.5 percent.

A big and peaceful march along Lisbon's Avenida da Liberdade on Thursday featured banners demanding an end to austerity and the resignation of the center-right coalition government.

The terms of the financial rescue initially won broad support, but the worsening economic situation has placed the government under increasing pressure.