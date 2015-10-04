Porsche in Malta motor show loses control after clipping grass, injures 26 people in crowd

Eyewitnesses say a sports car participating in a Maltese charity road show lost control after clipping the grass and careened into the crowd, injuring 26 people.

The government said five of the injured were in critical condition Sunday, while at least nine — including the driver — suffered fractures or cuts requiring hospital treatment.

Eyewitnesses said the Porsche Spyder supercar was driving at high speed along an unused airport taxiway in the Hal Farrug locality of Malta. At one point the car's back wheel clipped the grass along the runway's edge and the car skidded out of control, careening into the barriers and crowd.

The rest of the show, which was held under the auspices of Malta's president to raise money for the needy, was cancelled.