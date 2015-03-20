Pope receives life-size sculpture of himself made of chocolate

Life is sweet for the Pope, especially after receiving a life-size replica of himself made of chocolate.

Master chocolatier Mirco Della Vecchia presented Pope Francis with the colossal candy during a general audience at the Vatican this week, Sky News reported.

Della Vecchia, sculptor Paul Moro Belluno, and a team of helpers spent 30 days making the life-like standing figure. He said over a ton of cocoa was used to create the sculpture.

Another ton of chocolate will be donated to Catholic charity Caritas, Della Veccio said.