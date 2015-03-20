Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 11, 2015

Pope receives life-size sculpture of himself made of chocolate

By | Fox News
Feb. 6, 2014 - Pope Francis stands in front of a lifesize statue of chocolate of himself. The statue, made with 1.5 tons of cocoa, was presented to the Pope during the general audience of Feb. 5.

Feb. 6, 2014 - Pope Francis stands in front of a lifesize statue of chocolate of himself. The statue, made with 1.5 tons of cocoa, was presented to the Pope during the general audience of Feb. 5. (AP)

Life is sweet for the Pope, especially after receiving a life-size replica of himself made of chocolate.

Master chocolatier Mirco Della Vecchia presented Pope Francis with the colossal candy during a general audience at the Vatican this week, Sky News reported.

Della Vecchia, sculptor Paul Moro Belluno, and a team of helpers spent 30 days making the life-like standing figure. He said over a ton of cocoa was used to create the sculpture.

Another ton of chocolate will be donated to Catholic charity Caritas, Della Veccio said.