Pope greets beloved San Lorenzo team officials after victory, hoists trophy during audience

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Pope Francis has celebrated his beloved San Lorenzo's victory in the Argentine soccer championship, hoisting a replica of their trophy for all to see.

A small group of team managers and players met with Francis on the steps of St. Peter's Basilica at the end of his Wednesday general audience. The group presented him with the replica of the trophy and a red and blue team jersey with "Francisco Campeon," Francis Champion, written on the back. A clearly pleased Francis raised the trophy.

San Lorenzo, of which then-Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was a registered fan, clinched the Argentine championship Sunday.

Wednesday was Francis' last general audience for 2013, during which he received birthday wishes and someone even offered him a sip of mate, the traditional Argentine tea.