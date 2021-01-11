Pope Francis to receive COVID-19 vaccine this week

Pope Francis will receive the coronavirus vaccine this week, he revealed during an interview on Italian TV.

Speaking with TG5 news, the pope said he will receive the first shot and declared it an "ethical duty" for everyone to get vaccinated.

"Everyone should get the vaccine," the pope said, according to the Today Show. "Without a vaccine, you are playing with health, life, but also with the health of others."

The pope’s comments are only the latest he has made in support of the vaccination efforts going on around the globe.

Previously, the pope said it was "morally acceptable" for Catholics to receive the vaccine despite the fact it was developed using fetal tissue from abortions during research.

The pope’s personal doctor died of complications of COVID-19 while in the hospital for treatment for cancer.