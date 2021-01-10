Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Pope Francis’ personal doctor dies from coronavirus complications: report

It’s unclear when he last had direct contact with the pontiff

New York Post
Pope Francis’ personal doctor has died from COVID-19 complications, according to a report.

Fabrizio Soccorsi, 78, was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for a previous health issue on Dec. 26, the Catholic News Agency reported.

The cause of his death, however, was coronavirus complications, the outlet reported, citing the Vatican’s newspaper L’Osservatore Romano.

It’s unclear when he last had direct contact with the pontiff.

Pope Francis announced on Saturday that he planned to get a COVID-19 shot next week. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

Francis had tapped Soccorsi as his personal doctor in 2015.

The pope had announced on Saturday that he planned to get a COVID-19 shot next week as part of a vaccination program at the Vatican.

"I believe that ethically everyone should take the vaccine," the pope said in an interview with TV station Canale 5. "It is an ethical choice because you are gambling with your health, with your life, but you are also gambling with the lives of others."

This article first appeared in the New York Post.