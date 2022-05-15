Pope Francis declares 10 new saints, including one proposed as 'Patron Saint of Journalists'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pope Francis declared 10 new saints during the first canonization ceremony at the Vatican in more than two years on Sunday.

Among the 10 new saints is Titus Brandsma, a Dutch priest and journalist who was killed in a Nazi concentration camp in 1942. The others include an 18th Century Indian convert known as Devashayam, as well as four priests and four nuns who founded religious orders in Europe, according to the Associated Press.

A group of Dutch and German journalists proposed that Brandsma, who worked to combat Nazi propaganda in newspapers, be named the co-patron saint of journalists. Francis has yet to respond to the proposal, however.

The current patron saint of journalists is St. Francis de Sales.

Devashayam, also known as Lazarus, evangelized to the lower classes in India before being arrested and executed in 1752, according to the AP.

Both Brandsma and Devashayam are considered martyrs.

Francis walked to greet cardinals and bishops for roughly 15 minutes following the ceremony, indicating significant improvement in recent knee pain that has forced him to use a wheelchair.