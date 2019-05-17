Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Australia
Published
Last Update 32 mins ago

Polls open in Australian election; opposition tipped to win

Associated Press
  • 23876f80-
    Image 1 of 2

    Australian Labor Party leader Bill Shorten, right, pauses after placing a floral tribute to the late former Australian Prime Minster Bob Hawke at the Opera House in Sydney, Friday, May 17, 2019. A federal election will be held in Australian on Saturday May 18, 2019. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)

  • 8a301c9b-
    Image 2 of 2

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, center, meets with a family saving for their first home in Cairns, Australia Friday, May 17, 2019. A federal election will be held in Australian on Saturday May 18, 2019. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

CANBERRA, Australia – Polling stations have opened in eastern Australia in elections that are likely to deliver the nation's sixth prime minister in as many years.

Opinion polls suggest the conservative Liberal Party-led coalition will lose its bid for a third three-year term at the election on Saturday and Scott Morrison will have had one of the shortest tenures as prime minister in the 118-year history of the Australian federation.

Morrison is the conservatives' third prime minister since they were first elected in 2013. He replaced Malcolm Turnbull in a leadership ballot of government colleagues in August.

The center-left Labor Party opposition under its leader Bill Shorten has been campaigning hard on more ambitious targets to reduce Australia's greenhouse gas emissions.