Poll suggests another vote wouldn't solve Spain's problem

A Spanish opinion poll indicates that another national election wouldn't break the political stalemate that has left the country without a government for more than nine months.

The poll published Monday in El Pais showed the incumbent Popular Party slightly improving on its winning result in a repeat election last June but still short of a majority in Parliament.

Without a majority, a party needs other parties' support to win a vote of confidence in Parliament before taking power.

Parliament has until Oct. 31 to produce a government or a third election will be called.

The Metroscopia poll was based on 1,822 interviews with voting-age people on their cellphones, with numbers generated randomly. The margin of error of the poll, conducted Sept. 6-8, was 2.3 percent.