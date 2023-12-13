Expand / Collapse search
Polish Prime Minister Tusk sworn in, replacing conservative party after 8 years

Tusk was elected to power by a multi-party liberal bloc in opposition to the right-wing Law and Justice Party

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has been sworn into office with his cabinet, marking the end of Poland's eight years under a conservative government. 

President Andrzej Duda, a right-wing figure aligned with the outgoing Law and Justice Party, swore the new prime minister into office at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on Wednesday morning.

"Please be aware that I am open to cooperation," Duda said. 

OUTGOING POLISH PM LOSES CONFIDENCE VOTE, ENDING NATIONAL CONSERVATIVES' 8-YEAR HOLD OF PARLIAMENT

DOnald Tusk Parliament Warsaw

Newly-appointed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk delivers a speech during his formal swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland. (WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP PHOTO/AFP via Getty Images)

He continued, "We come from different political camps, but I have found out that on important issues, such as security, we can come to an understanding."

Although the Law and Justice Party came in first in parliamentary elections this October, they failed to secure the necessary majority to form a government.

Former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s government lost a confidence vote on Monday, opening the path for Tusk's ascension via a multi-party liberal bloc.

POLISH EXIT POLLS SIGNAL CONSERVATIVE PARTY'S OUSTER AFTER 8 YEARS IN POWER

DOnald Tusk Prime Minister Poland

Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski as Donald Tusk delivers programme speech as Prime Minister at Polish Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Tusk, a former Polish prime minister and former EU president, is the head of the Civic party and seen as a centrist figure in national politics.

He previously held the prime minister's office from 2007-2014.

Opposition parties have promised to reverse what they deemed democratic backsliding and repair the nation's relationship with allies, including the European Union and Ukraine. 

Prime Minister Donald Tusk Polish Parliament

Poland's President Andrzej Duda (L) and newly appointed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (R) pose with a document that designates the Prime Minister and the ministers of the new government. ((Photo by Wojtek Radwanski / AFP) (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP PHOTO/AFP via Getty Images))

"Faithfulness to the provisions of the constitution will be the trademark of our government," the new prime minister said.

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com