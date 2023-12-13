Polish Prime Minister Tusk sworn in, replacing conservative party after 8 years

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has been sworn into office with his cabinet, marking the end of Poland's eight years under a conservative government.

President Andrzej Duda, a right-wing figure aligned with the outgoing Law and Justice Party, swore the new prime minister into office at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on Wednesday morning.

"Please be aware that I am open to cooperation," Duda said.

He continued, "We come from different political camps, but I have found out that on important issues, such as security, we can come to an understanding."

Although the Law and Justice Party came in first in parliamentary elections this October, they failed to secure the necessary majority to form a government.

Former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s government lost a confidence vote on Monday, opening the path for Tusk's ascension via a multi-party liberal bloc.

Tusk, a former Polish prime minister and former EU president, is the head of the Civic party and seen as a centrist figure in national politics.

He previously held the prime minister's office from 2007-2014.

Opposition parties have promised to reverse what they deemed democratic backsliding and repair the nation's relationship with allies, including the European Union and Ukraine.

"Faithfulness to the provisions of the constitution will be the trademark of our government," the new prime minister said.

