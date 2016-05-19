Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published

Polish city wants Red Army monument removed from main square

By | Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland – City councilors in a northern Polish city have decided to move a giant monument honoring the Red Army out of a central square and into the main cemetery.

The head of the council's office, Rafal Miszczuk, told The Associated Press on Thursday that there is no date set for the move of the stone monument in Szczecin.

Councilors from the ruling right-wing party said the structure isn't popular, is often vandalized and should be moved. It will be placed in a cemetery where Red Army troops are buried.

Tuesday's vote came as the new government is planning to remove monuments praising the Soviet army, arguing that it brought the nation a brutal communist regime after World War II. Memorials at Red Army burial sites will remain untouched.