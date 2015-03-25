Police: Sheremetyevo passenger robbed of bag reportedly with $2.7M

Russian police say armed men in camouflage outfits robbed a passenger at Sheremetyevo Airport of a bag reportedly holding $2.7 million.

A police statement says the passenger had arrived at Sheremetyevo, one of Moscow's three international airports, before dawn Wednesday on a flight from Istanbul.

According to the statement, the passenger was waiting for private security guards to accompany him. But the armed men handcuffed the guards outside the terminal then stole the bag from the passenger as he exited the building.

The statement gave no further details, including the passenger's name and nationality.