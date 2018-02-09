Police in Indian Kashmir say gunmen attack army camp
SRINAGAR, India – Police in Indian Kashmir say a group of militants have opened fire inside an army camp in the disputed region.
A police official, speaking on customary condition of anonymity, says the attack began early Saturday morning and it's unclear how many gunmen are involved.
The camp is located on the outskirts of the city of Jammu.
The area has been cordoned off as intermittent firing continues.
Few other details are immediately available.