Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published

Police in Indian Kashmir say gunmen attack army camp

By | Associated Press

SRINAGAR, India – Police in Indian Kashmir say a group of militants have opened fire inside an army camp in the disputed region.

A police official, speaking on customary condition of anonymity, says the attack began early Saturday morning and it's unclear how many gunmen are involved.

The camp is located on the outskirts of the city of Jammu.

The area has been cordoned off as intermittent firing continues.

Few other details are immediately available.