Police Chief, Guards Killed in Mexican Border City

MEXICO CITY -- A retired army general who took over a month ago as police chief of the violence-wracked Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo has been shot to death along with two of his bodyguards.

A spokesman for the Nuevo Laredo public safety department says Manuel Farfan was shot to death in the center of the city, which is located across the border from Laredo, Texas.

The spokesman cannot be named under department rules.

He said Thursday that four members of Farfan's guard detail were wounded in the Wednesday night attack. Two later died of their wounds.

Farfan had received two telephone threats since taking over as the city's top public safety official in early January.

Nuevo Laredo has been the scene of bloody drug-gang turf battles.