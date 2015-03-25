Police: Bombing at market street in eastern Pakistan kills 4 people, wounds 40

Police say a bomb has exploded at a busy market street in eastern Pakistan, killing at least four people and wounding 40.

Police officer Maroof Wahla says Saturday's attack took place near the popular Anarkali bazar in the eastern city of Lahore.

He says there were hundreds of people in the street at the time of the attack. The wounded were taken to a nearby hospital, where some of the victims were listed in critical condition.

Lahore is the capital of eastern Punjab province. It is also the home city of Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan has had scores of bomb attacks in recent years, most of them blamed on militants.

There was no claim of responsibility for Saturday's attack and police said they are still investigating.