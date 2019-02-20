Police: 1 dead after avalanche hit in Switzerland

next Image 1 of 2

Swiss police say a 34-year-old Frenchman whose job was to check the safety of ski slopes has died overnight after being injured in an avalanche at a popular Alps ski resort.

The man was one of four injured people rescued after being swept away Tuesday by an avalanche that hit a slope on Plaine Morte, a glacier near the town of Crans-Montana.

Police in Valais also tweeted that an overnight search did not result in any more people being found. They said they continued searching all night but stopped Wednesday morning.

Police said they'll resume their search if required.

Nearly 250 rescue workers, medics, police officers and military personnel took part in the search, backed by eight helicopters and a dozen search dogs.