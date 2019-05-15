Poland demands reaction over assault of ambassador to Israel

Poland's foreign ministry says it has summoned Israel's ambassador to the country to explain why the Polish ambassador to Israel was assaulted and insulted on the streets of Tel Aviv.

The incident comes amid a bitter standoff between Poland and Israel over how to remember the Holocaust and over demands that Poland pay reparations for former Jewish properties that were seized by Nazi Germany and later nationalized by Poland's communist regime.

Ewa Suwara, the ministry spokeswoman, said Israeli ambassador Anna Azari was summoned to the ministry on Wednesday over the assault on Tuesday of Marek Magierowski.

Israeli foreign ministry spokesman, Emmanuel Nahshon, said the assault was being investigated and expressed "fullest sympathy to the ambassador and our shock at the attack."