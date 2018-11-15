Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Pacific
Published

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte defends skipping meetings for 'power naps' during summit

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
ASEAN Leaders pose for a family photo during the opening ceremony for the 33rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Singapore.

ASEAN Leaders pose for a family photo during the opening ceremony for the 33rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte skipped four scheduled events at the annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit so he could take “power naps,” his spokesman said in a statement Wednesday.

Duterte, 73, needed to catch up on his sleep, spokesman Salvador Panelo said, according to Sky News.

“We assure the nation that his aforementioned absence has nothing to do with his physical health and well-being, which have been the subject of speculation,” Panelo said. “The president's constantly punishing work schedule is proof that he is in top physical shape.”

Duterte also defended sleeping through some of the ASEAN sessions, according to Sky News.

“What's wrong with my nap? I don't eat breakfast and I'm sure you ladies know that,” he said.

Speculation over Duterte’s health has been an ongoing issue in the Philippines. He has openly admitted he’s tired and says he wants to step down before his term is over in 2022.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.