Philippines landslide kills 10, including 5 children, officials say

A landslide, triggered by days of heavy rain, occurred in the southern Philippines, burying a house and killing at least 10 people on Thursday.

The incident took place in a remote mountain village in the gold-mining town of Monkayo in Davao de Oro province.

Search efforts were briefly halted on Thursday afternoon due to the risk of another landslide, but three more bodies were found on Friday.

A landslide set off by days of heavy rain buried a house where people were holding Christian prayers in the southern Philippines, killing at least 10 people, including five children, officials said Friday.

Two people were injured, and at least one more villager remained unaccounted for following the landslide in a remote mountain village in the gold-mining town of Monkayo in Davao de Oro province, Ednar Dayanghirang, the regional chief of the government’s Office of Civil Defense, said.

Three more bodies were found Friday, after the search was paused mid-afternoon Thursday due to the risk of another landslide.

DEATH TOLL IN ALASKA LANDSLIDE CLIMBS TO 3; 3 OTHERS STILL MISSING

"They were praying in the house when the landslide hit," Dayanghirang told The Associated Press by telephone Thursday night. "It’s sad but it’s the reality on the ground."

People living near the village were ordered to evacuate due to fears of more land- and mud-slides due to intermittent downpours, Monkayo Mayor Manuel Zamora said.

Days of heavy rains also flooded low-lying villages and displaced more than 36,000 people in Davao de Oro and three other provinces, the Office of Civil Defense said. The weather began to clear Friday in some areas.

US VOWS TO DEFEND PHILIPPINES AGAINST CHINA’S ‘DANGEROUS’ ACTIONS UNDER TRUMAN-ERA TREATY

The rains were sparked by what local forecasters call a shear line, a point where warm and cold air meet. At least 20 storms and typhoons lash the Philippine archipelago each year, especially during the rainy season that starts in June.

In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest to hit on record, left more than 7,300 people dead or missing, flattened entire villages, swept ships inland and displaced more than 5 million in the central Philippines.