©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Last Update April 17, 2017

Philippines: Foiled attack staged by IS-linked extremists

By | Associated Press
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Armed Forces of the Philippines on April 12, 2017, shows people stand by boats which the military said were used by Abu Sayyaf militants to enter the Ibananga River in Bohol province, central Philippines, as government troopers continue clearing operations. Philippine officials said Saturday, April 15, 2017, that an investigation shows that a foiled attack on a resort island this week was a kidnapping and bombing mission by at least three nascent groups affiliated with the Islamic State group. (3rd ID, Armed Forces of the Philippines via AP, File)

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine security officials say an investigation has shown that a foiled attack on a central resort island this past week was a kidnapping and bombing mission by at least three nascent groups affiliated with the Islamic State group in one of their most daring terror plots.

The military initially said that government forces, backed by airstrikes, successfully detected and thwarted a kidnapping plot by Abu Sayyaf militants on the island province of Bohol, a popular tourist destination far from the militants' southern jungle encampments.

Interviews with three security officials, along with documents and pictures seen by The Associated Press, showed Saturday that three extremist groups that have pledged allegiance to IS deployed their best bombers and fighters for the Bohol assault.