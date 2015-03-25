Philippines busts Korean mail-order-bride syndicate, 29 women rescued

A Philippine police official says authorities have arrested two South Koreans and their four local partners who allegedly operated a mail-order bride business and rescued 29 prospective brides.

Chief Superintendent Reginald Villasanta said Thursday that police raided a house in Bacoor city near Manila used by the syndicate. Those rescued in Wednesday's raid included a 16-year-old girl.

He says the syndicate collects thousands of dollars in fees from Korean men seeking Filipino wives, telling them falsely that the money will go to the women's families.

Villasanta says the women are promised a prosperous life in South Korea but often end up abused or in unhappy marriages.

He says the suspects will be charged with violating human trafficking laws, which carries a 20-year prison term, and another law that prohibits mail-order-brides.