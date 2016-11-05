Expand / Collapse search
Published
November 5, 2016

Philippine police say drug-linked mayor shot dead in jail

Associated Press
    FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2016 file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech at the Philippine Economic Forum in Tokyo.

TACLOBAN, Philippines – Philippine police say a detained town mayor has been killed in his jail cell in a purported gunbattle with officers in the second killing in a week of a politician linked to illegal drugs under the president's brutal crackdown.

Police say Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. of Albuera town in central Leyte province and a fellow inmate were shot dead before dawn Saturday after they fired at officers who staged a raid in search of firearms and illegal drugs.

Last week, police killed another town mayor, Samsudin Dimaukom, and nine of his men allegedly in a gunbattle in the southern Philippines.

Espinosa and Dimaukom were among more than 160 officials named publicly by Duterte in August as part of a shame campaign.