Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Philippine coast guard rescue 120 people from flaming ferry

The boat was traveling between two islands

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
120 passengers rescued from blazing ferry in Philippines Video

120 passengers rescued from blazing ferry in Philippines

Video shows rescue of passengers from burning ferry in Philippines.

The Philippine coast guard rescued 120 people from a blazing ferry that caught fire while transiting between two islands on Sunday.

Coast guard members aboard another vessel used a water cannon to quell the flames aboard the M/V Esperanza Star, Reuters reported. Such incidents are not uncommon in the Philippines, a country sporting some 7,600 islands and few regulations around maritime safety.

The Esperanza Star was carrying 65 passengers and 55 crew, all of whom were safely off-boarded. The cause of the fire remains a question, however, and officials have not yet specified where the rescued people were taken.

The craft had been operating in the southern Philippines, ferrying passengers from Siquijor island to nearby Bohol island.

VOLCANO ERUPTION IN THE PHILIPPINES THAT FORCED 18,000 PEOPLE TO EVACUATE COULD LAST FOR MONTHS

A ferry bursting into flames

Smoke rises due to a massive fire at a ferry in Bohol, Philippines. Coast guard members were able to rescue all 120 passengers and crew aboard the vessel.

Images from the incident show members of the coast guard surrounding the vessel with smaller craft. The fire was declared extinguished at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday.

PHILIPPINES SHIFTS FOCUS TO PROTECTING TERRITORY AS TENSIONS BETWEEN CHINA AND US INCREASE

A ferry bursting into flames

Philippine coast guards look on as smoke rises due to a massive fire at a ferry in Bohol, Philippines. Members of the coast guard rescued all 120 passengers and declared the fire out at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Sunday's incident comes just months after another ferry caught fire in the country, that one carrying some 250 people. More than two dozen people were killed in that blaze.

PHILIPPINES’ MAYON VOLCANO BEGINS GENTLE ERUPTION, THOUSANDS OF VILLAGERS EVACUATE

A ferry bursting into flames

Smoke rises due to a massive fire at a ferry in Bohol, Philippines. Members of the coast guard rescued all 120 passengers and declared the fire out at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Philippines also suffered a 6.2 magnitude offshore earthquake on Thursday, but there were no casualties reported.

The Philippines experiences regular earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of seismic faults around the ocean.

Mayon Volcano, the Philippines' most active, is currently erupting, and though it has been gentle so far it has still forced some 18,000 people to flee the area in the northeastern Albay province.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.