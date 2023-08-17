Expand / Collapse search
South America

Passengers on Argentina bus run for their lives after public bus becomes engulfed in flames

Police security cameras captured the bus merging onto the General Paz highway breakdown lane in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Passengers flee bus engulfed in flames

Passengers flee bus engulfed in flames

Passengers escaped from a bus that caught fire in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

Passengers fled a public bus on a highway in Argentina after it burst into flames in dramatic footage.

On Wednesday, August 16, police security cameras captured the large bus merging onto the General Paz highway in Buenos Aires, Argentina. 

Passengers fleeing bus

Footage captured by police security cameras shows when the bus caught on fire and was quickly engulfed in flames. (Policia de la ciudad de buenos aires/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Moments later security cameras capture the bus pulling into the breakdown lane and a small crowd of passengers tumbling out of the bus and fleeing as smoke slowly drifted from the vehicle.

Video captures the fire spreading like wildfire and rapidly engulfing the entire bus and spreading across the asphalt and into the grassy embankment

Bus fire in Argentina

The fire, captured by Buenos Aires police security cameras, was reportedly caused by an electrical mechanical problem. (Policia de la ciudad de buenos aires/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

At first, incoming traffic was able to navigate around the fiery blaze, but after the fuel spillage, the flames impeded all three lanes of traffic, bringing traffic to a halt.

Local media reported that the cause of the fire was an electrical mechanical problem that was quickly put out by firefighters.

No one was injured during the incident.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.