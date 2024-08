A plane carrying 62 people that was being operated by the Brazilian airline VoePass crashed in the country's Sao Paulo state on Friday, reports say.

The aircraft involved in the fiery wreck in a residential area in the city of Vinhedo was carrying 58 passengers and four crew, according to The Associated Press. Firefighters, military police and the civil defense authority all dispatched teams to the crash site.

It was not clear how many people were injured or killed. Fox News Digital has reached out to the airline.

At an event in southern Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked the crowd to stand and observe a minute of silence as he shared the news.

He said that it appeared that all passengers and crew aboard had died, without elaborating as to how that information had been obtained.

