Paris mayor mocks $110G 'gender parity' fine for promoting too many women: 'Absurd'

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo mocked France's Public Service Ministry last week after being fined for promoting too many women to senior positions in the city’s government.

"I am happy to announce we have been fined," Hidalgo said during a city council meeting, according to BBC News. "The management of the city hall has, all of a sudden, become far too feminist."

City Hall was fined 90,000 Euro – around $110,000 – for promoting more than 60% of one gender to senior positions.

In 2018, 11 women and five men were promoted within the city's government, violating the 2013 gender parity rule meant to help women.

Hidalgo called the fine "absurd, unfair, irresponsible and dangerous," noting the country still lags in promoting women to positions of seniority.

Last year, however, the law was amended to allow for a waiver for a gender disparity in promotions, as long it doesn’t create an overall gender imbalance.

The change in the law, however, came too late to negate the fine for the 2018 promotions.

In Paris, women make up only 47% of senior positions and are paid 6% less than their male counterparts, according to NPR.

"We must promote women with determination and vigor because the delay everywhere in France is still very great," Hidalgo told the Paris Council, according to NPR. "So yes, to promote and one day achieve parity, we must speed up the tempo and ensure that in the nominations there are more women than men."

She said she’s proud of Paris’ large team of women and men "who carry together this fight for equality."

France's Public Service Minister Amélie de Montchalin noted the change in the law on Twitter and invited Hidalgo to discuss promoting women and said the fine money would go toward "concrete actions," BBC reported.