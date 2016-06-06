Paris evacuates 1,800 migrants in filthy park to shelters

French authorities have evacuated up to 1,800 migrants camping in a large park in northern Paris and sent them off to temporary shelters around the region.

The interior and housing ministers said that the park was cleared out Monday morning and the migrants were taken to shelters where they can make asylum demands.

The park became increasingly squalid as migrants arrived and rains flooded the city. Several cases of tuberculosis were reported, making action urgent.

The ministers' statement said the evacuation brings to 10,000 the number of migrants removed in a year from Paris streets and parks and given shelter.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced plans last week to create a migrant center for the city in line with international norms. She said that the center's site will be announced shortly.