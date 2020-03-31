Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

Panama to prohibit movement during coronavirus outbreak based on gender

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Coronavirus Q&amp;A: Dr. Marty Makary answers viewers' questions on 'Special Report'Video

Coronavirus Q&amp;A: Dr. Marty Makary answers viewers' questions on 'Special Report'

Can you be re-infected by coronavirus? How long are asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers contagious for? Insight from Fox News contributor Dr. Marty Makary, Johns Hopkins health policy expert.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

Panama is now trying to get its residents to self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak by only permitting certain genders to go outside on different days of the week.

Starting tomorrow, the Central American country is asking only men to visit grocery stores and other businesses on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, while Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays will be reserved for women, the AFP reports. On Sundays, everyone is being asked to stay indoors – and any trips outside during the week are advised to be for two hours max.

"This absolute quarantine is for nothing more than to save your life," security minister Juan Pino said Monday as Panama’s government announced the new measures.

Coronavirus self-isolation: How to have a dinner party during quarantine

Coronavirus self-isolation: How to have a dinner party during quarantine

During the coronavirus pandemic, it's important to practice safety precautions like social distancing but if you're looking for ways to get together with friends and family, here are a few ways to do so.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE 

They are expected to last for 15 days.

Pino said officials in Panama detained more than 2,000 people last week for failing to quarantine, according to the AFP.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP   

However, it’s not immediately clear if those who violate these new gender-based measures will face punishment.

Panama, as of Tuesday, is fighting 1,075 coronavirus cases, with 27 deaths, statistics from Johns Hopkins University show.