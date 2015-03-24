Palestinian youth wounded in Jerusalem demonstration dies of wounds

The father of a Palestinian youth wounded during a demonstration in Jerusalem a week ago says his son has died of his wounds.

Abdelmajed Sunokrot says that his 16-year old son Mohammed was shot in the head with a rubber bullet fired by Israeli soldiers and died Sunday in an Israeli hospital. He says his son had been merely passing the demonstration in east Jerusalem when he was injured.

Israel police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld disputed the account, saying that Sunokrot was hit in the leg with a paint-ball type projectile while throwing stones during the demonstration. He says that he was arrested and taken a hospital to treat his injury.

The demonstration occurred in the immediate wake of the 50-day war between Israel and Islamic militants in the Gaza Strip.